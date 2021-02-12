February 12, 2021 |

Puerto, Roxas experience unannounced power interruption

February 12, 2021 | Rachel Ganancial

Puerto Princesa City and the town of Roxas in northern Palawan experienced unscheduled power interruption on Friday morning due to a problem in the transmission line.

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) said the power outage that occurred at around 10 a.m. on February 12 was apparently caused by a problem in their 69 kV transmission line from Barangay Irawan to Aborlan town.

A partial blackout was also recorded at 4:57 in the morning affecting areas under the Sta. Monica recloser, namely barangays Sta. Monica, Sicsican, Irawan, Iwahig, Montible, Sta. Lucia, Luzviminda, Mangingisda, and Napsan. The power supply resumed at 5:34 a.m.

“Nag-trip ang isang unit ni DMCI Irawan dahil sa mechanical problem na naging dahilan ng ALD sa Sta. Monica Recloser,” PALECO explained.

