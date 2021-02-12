Puerto, Roxas experience unannounced power interruption

Puerto Princesa City and the town of Roxas in northern Palawan experienced unscheduled power interruption on Friday morning due to a problem in the transmission line.

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) said the power outage that occurred at around 10 a.m. on February 12 was apparently caused by a problem in their 69 kV transmission line from Barangay Irawan to Aborlan town.

A partial blackout was also recorded at 4:57 in the morning affecting areas under the Sta. Monica recloser, namely barangays Sta. Monica, Sicsican, Irawan, Iwahig, Montible, Sta. Lucia, Luzviminda, Mangingisda, and Napsan. The power supply resumed at 5:34 a.m.

“Nag-trip ang isang unit ni DMCI Irawan dahil sa mechanical problem na naging dahilan ng ALD sa Sta. Monica Recloser,” PALECO explained.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts