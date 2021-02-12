Puerto, Roxas experience unannounced power interruption
Puerto Princesa City and the town of Roxas in northern Palawan experienced unscheduled power interruption on Friday morning due to a problem in the transmission line.
The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) said the power outage that occurred at around 10 a.m. on February 12 was apparently caused by a problem in their 69 kV transmission line from Barangay Irawan to Aborlan town.
A partial blackout was also recorded at 4:57 in the morning affecting areas under the Sta. Monica recloser, namely barangays Sta. Monica, Sicsican, Irawan, Iwahig, Montible, Sta. Lucia, Luzviminda, Mangingisda, and Napsan. The power supply resumed at 5:34 a.m.
“Nag-trip ang isang unit ni DMCI Irawan dahil sa mechanical problem na naging dahilan ng ALD sa Sta. Monica Recloser,” PALECO explained.
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry