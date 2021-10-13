Four major rivers in Puerto Princesa City reached critical levels on Tuesday afternoon due to the rainfall brought about by Severe Tropical Storm “Maring.”

Rivers in Barangays Maoyon, Tanabag, Napsan, and Simpocan were classified as “Critically Elevated” by around 5 p.m., while rivers in Langogan, Babuyan, Bacungan, Iwahig, Concepcion, and Bagong Bayan reached “Slightly Elevated” levels again, according to the latest situational report (sitrep) by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

The Napsan and Balsahan Rivers also overflowed and became unpassable for motorcyclists, according to the situation report.

Several urban barangays were still flooded as of Tuesday, 5 p.m. These were the North National Highway cor. According to CDRRMO chief Earl Timbancaya, they are coordinating with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) to determine the total number of flood victims.

“No definite number [yet] of affected families or individuals, still waiting for the report of the CSWD,” Timbancaya said in an interview on Wednesday morning.

A total of eight urban barangays – Sta. Lourdes, Tagburos, San Jose, San Manuel, San Miguel, Tiniguiban, Sicscican and Irawan – all experienced flooding due to the typhoon. Timbancaya added that they are expecting to do estimates on the damage done to agricultural resources rather than public property damage.

The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) shut down operations again in Lapu-Lapu, Campo Uno, and Montible sources at around 6 p.m. due to flooding and high turbidity levels in the river sources. Lorry trucks were deployed to the city center to maintain the water supply.

Several communities in Sitio Magarwak, Barangay Sta. Lourdes and Barangay Langogan were still without electricity owing to broken power lines as of Tuesday, 5 p.m.

There have been no reports of missing persons as of the latest update.