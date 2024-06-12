Mayor Lucilo Bayron asked the citizens of Puerto Princesa City to continue helping each other as he urged everyone to draw inspiration from history to face the present challenges, as the city joins the nation in celebrating the 126th year of Independence Day at Rizal Park on Wednesday morning.

Bayron said that Independence Day is celebrated to honor the heroic deeds of the past generation that paved the way for the birth of the country’s freedom, attained through sacrifices of blood, sweat, and tears.

He said the celebration is also a commemoration of a united journey and cause that binds Filipinos as one.

“Humugot tayo ng lakas mula sa ating kasaysayan. Hayaan nating ang katapangan ng ating mga ninuno ang magbigay inspirasyon sa atin upang harapin ang hamon ng kasaukuyan ng may parehong alab,” Bayron said.

He added that what the city has attained now mirrors the sacrifices of the heroes of the past and what they fought for, as the city continues to develop, which gives hope for a better future.

Bayron, however, said a lot has to be done as the city government strives to attain more development for the economy and protection of its natural resources.

“Malaki na ang nakamtan natin sa pagpapanatili ng kaunlaran sa pangangalaga ng ating kapaligiran at sa pagpapaunlad ng komunidad na masagana sa pagkakaiba at pagkakaisa,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Western Command commander Rear Admiral Alfonso Torres Jr. said that with the advent of modern technology, a lot has changed in how people face life’s daily challenges.

In his message delivered by Deputy Commander for Internal Security Operations Brig. Gen. Amado dela Paz, Torres stated three major points that embody this year’s Independence Day celebration – freedom, future, and history.

He said the freedom that today’s people are enjoying was attained through the heroic sacrifices of the past, which cannot be simply forgotten and should always be remembered because it is what molded the present and serves as a guiding light for future generations in order for them to protect and preserve it.

‘Hindi natin isasa-isang tabi ang sakripisyo ng ninuno natin dahil bilang isang Pilipino, tungkulin natin na pagyabungin ang indipendensya natin para sa mga susunod na salin-lahing Pilipino,” he said.

“Hindi natin nais na masiil ang ating kalayaan sa mga manlulupig o anumang kinatawan na naimpluwensyahan at nasuhulan upang bantaing yurakan ang kaayusan ng ating lipunan,” he added.

The Wescom chief likewise urged everyone to be vigilant in the midst of attempts to divide the Filipino people by outside forces who are trying to gain control of the country’s resources in the West Philippine Sea.

Furthermore, he said the rich history of the country embodies the strength and valor in the fight against foreign oppressors.

“Our history is a colorful one, painted by our aspirations as one nation and our present was also no doubt binded by such history,” he said.

He likewise encouraged everyone to join hand in hand in order to maintain the unity against forces, be it local or foreign, that are trying to destroy the country.

“Kung hindi iingatan ang ating mga desisyon ngayon, kung tayo ay hindi magsisipag o hahayaang matukso lamang sa udyok ng mabilisang pera ay maari ngang kaskiman ng iilan ang magpadilim ng kasaysayan natin bilang isang bansa,” he warned.

“Ang kalakasan natin sa makatuwid, ay nasa pagkakaisa natin. Dahil sa ayaw man natin o gusto, magiging parte tayo ng patuloy na sumusuong na kasaysayan. Kaya panatilihin natin itong makulay para sa ikasasagana ng lahat ng ating pamilya at ng lahing Pilipino,” he concluded.