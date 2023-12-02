Puerto Princesa City ushered in the Christmas season with a grand Light a Tree Ceremony on Friday, December 1, at the Balayong People’s Park in Barangay Sta. Monica.

A highlight of the celebration was the lighting of a 135-foot-tall community Christmas tree, the tallest ever constructed in the city’s history.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron delivered a speech before the lighting ceremony, emphasizing that the illuminated tree symbolizes the spirit of Puerto Princesa, embodying joy, peace, and solidarity.

“Noong 2021, ang community Christmas tree natin ay na itinayo dito rin sa lugar na ito ay 70 feet lang. Last year, umabot na ito ng 110 feet. Pero ngayon ito ay 135 feet na, at next year, aabutin na niya yong maximum height niya na dahil ang pundasyon na nilagay dito ay aabot lang tayo sa 150 feet,” he said.

“Ngayong gabi, papailawan natin ang ating community Christmas tree. Its lights represent the spirit of our city, bringing joy, peace, and solidarity during this Christmas season,” he added.

Also present during the event were Vice Mayor Maria Nancy Socrates and members of the City Council.

The ceremony was further enlivened by the performances of eighteen chorale groups, each presenting their own unique renditions of Christmas carols, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Additionally, the event saw the first public appearance of candidates for the upcoming Miss Puerto Princesa pageant, drawing considerable attention.

The evening concluded with a spectacular pyromusical display, a much-anticipated part of the event, where colorful fireworks illuminated the night sky, mesmerizing the attendees.