Strong winds and waves influenced by the northeast monsoon continue to suspend underground river tours in Sitio Sabang, Brgy. Cabayugan in Puerto Princesa.

Beth Maclang, superintendent of Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP), said that tours remain suspended due to the gale warning issued by the state weather bureau.

“Still cancelled ang PPUR tour today, January 30. Hopefully, bukas kaya na [ang] sitwasyon. May gale warning pa [rin] and malakas pa rin ang alon and hangin,” Maclang said in a text message sent to the media early Monday morning via the City Information Office (CIO).

Underground river tours have been canceled since January 25 due to the northeast monsoon, or hanging amihan, due to rough sea condition.

According to PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina, the gale warning includes the whole of Palawan.

“Iwasan po munang pumalaot lalung lalo na kung maliliit ang mga bangka natin,” he said.

