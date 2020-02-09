Puerto Princesa to skip MIMAROPA games

City administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa has informed the Department of Education (DepEd) city schools division about the decision on February 6 in a letter addressed to Dr. Servillano Arzaga.

Puerto Princesa City is not participating in this year’s MIMAROPA Regional Athletic Association (RAA) 2020 in Romblon as part of its preventive measures against the possible transmission of the 2019-novel coronavirus.

City administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa has informed the Department of Education (DepEd) city schools division about the decision on February 6 in a letter addressed to Dr. Servillano Arzaga.

Pedrosa said the recommendation to cancel the city’s participation in the regional sports meet was from Dr. Ric Panganiban of the City Health Office (CHO).

“The participation of our athletes to the MIMAROPA Regional Athletic Association on March 8, 2020, is hereby canceled. The city will no longer send its delegation to the said meet. Public biddings for the procurement of goods and services for the purpose is also canceled,” the letter Pedro signed said.

Pedrosa said the health and safety of the city delegation were their utmost priority in canceling their participation in the regionals sports meet.

On the other hand, some students and young athletes took to Facebook to express their disappointment about the cancellation, citing their excitement was cut short as they were set to join the regional athletic meet for the first time.

“Sad [kasi] first time ko pa naman sana sasali. Sayang lang yung practice,” one student said.

The MIMAROPARAA 2020 will be staged in Romblon province from March 8 to 13.

