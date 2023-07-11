The city government is preparing to launch the “Save the Puerto Princesa Bays Project” on July 15, which aims to preserve its bays, restore cleanliness in coastal communities, and promote order and discipline among residents living in these areas.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron will lead the launching of the event on the said day at the Basketball Court, Old Buncag, Barangay Mandaragat, Puerto Princesa City.

He said Tuesday, July 11, that the event will begin at four o’clock in the morning and offer various activities.

“Kailangan natin na ngayon pa lang, habang mayroon pang panahon ay isalba na natin ang bays natin dahil tayo rin ang magbebenepisyo dito — ang mga anak natin at mga apo natin,” the city mayor said.

“Magiging daan ito para sa recreational activites gaya ng boating, kayaking at maglangoy sa dagat. Mapapalakas natin ang sports tourism na dagdag kita para sa ekonomiya ng siyudad at mapapangalagaan natin ng husto ang ating marine biodiversity,” he added.

Attendees can enjoy a photo booth with an “under the sea” theme and try face painting. Zumba dance sessions will be available, along with educational demonstrations by the Puerto Princesa Water Reclamation & Learning Center Inc.

Cleanup activities are scheduled in Brgy. Mandaragat, including mudball throwing, garbage collection, urban forestry baywalk tree planting, and coastal cleanup.

Additionally, mangrove planting and a “search and destroy campaign against dengue” will take place in the barangays of Pag-asa, Liwanag, and San Isidro. Visitors will have the opportunity to observe the wastewater cleaning process at the Septage and Sewerage Treatment Plant.

Mayor Bayron expressed his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in preserving the city’s marine ecosystem.

“Our oceans are essential to our livelihoods and the well-being of future generations. Through this project, we aim to create awareness, promote responsible waste management, and instill a sense of stewardship for our natural environment,” he stated.