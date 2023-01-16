The city government is inviting investors to develop the Acacia tunnel into a park and its 52-hectare Tagbarungis property into an eco-beach tourism destination in the south of Puerto Princesa.

With it’s 2-kilometer coconut-shaded white sand beach in Barangay Inagawan, City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) chief Engr. Jovenee Sagun said Tagbarungis is open for investment.

“Meron tayong 52-hectare na government-owned property na siya ay puwede rin gawin na—kasi 2 kilometers ang ano nito rin—coconut-shaded white sand beach,” she said during the Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa radio program last Friday.

“It’s also open for investment,” she added.

A little further from Tagbarungis is the Acacia tunnel, which is also open to investors for the development of tourism projects that are compatible with its natural surroundings.

The tree tunnel is also in Brgy. Inagawan, which is surrounded by farmlands, some of which are being considered for agri-tourism.

It is a popular stop on the national highway leading south from the city, owing to the stark borders between the topmost branches of the trees, a phenomenon known as crown shyness.

“Yong Acacia park, ganoon din. May mga opportunities din doon for tourism for developments like canopy walk, glamping… yon naman yong puwedeng mai-offer ng areas dahil napaka rich din talaga ng biodiversity noong area na yon,” she said.

“Napaka kapal ng stand ng vegetation doon. Sa fringes niya ay nandodoon naman yong mga agricultural areas natin, agricultural tourism naman natin so naka kabit talaga sila… yong buong circuit,” she added.

About Post Author