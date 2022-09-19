- Advertisement by Google -

The City Tourism Department (CTD) and the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) regional office in MIMAROPA are planning to hold a tourism arrival data collection orientation among accommodation establishments (AEs) in Puerto Princesa this month in order to improve analysis and evaluation of tourist arrivals.

CTD chief Demetrio Alvior Jr. said through their program Amos ta ren sa Puerto Princesa that the “TourLISTA”, which is short for Tourism Live-Inventory and Statistics of Tourist Arrivals, will be done on September 22 at the New Green City Hall.

The orientation, according to him, aims to increase the city’s involvement in the TourLISTA web-based information system, which serves to compile the database of all visitors arriving from AEs and tourist attractions (TAs) in MIMAROPA.

“This is also because the CTD wants to improve its database by analyzing the number of visitors to each lodging facility and tourist attraction, evaluating the daily operation of lodging facilities and tourist attractions to make reporting transactions easier, and monitoring the movement of tourists, which could help us determine where to focus plans and projects for tourism development,” Alvior said.

“Very helpful din ito sa ating tourism stakeholders kasi kapag need nila ng data, they can access kasi ito ay real time,” he added.

Alvior also mentioned the geographic information system that TourLISTA has, which can be used to pinpoint the locations of AEs and TAs.

Additionally, TourLISTA is able to analyze the statistics of the encoded data and can quickly produce reports in accordance with the demands of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Eventually, he said the AEs will be encouraged to use the web-based information system and participate in the positive change in the tourism industry.

