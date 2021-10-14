Severe Tropical Storm “Maring” caused agricultural damage to almost three million pesos in Puerto Princesa City due to flooding caused by continuous rainfall from Sunday to Wednesday.

Vegetable producers suffered the biggest loss at an estimated P2.8 million worth of damage, according to a report by the City Agriculture Office (CAO).

Around 22 vegetable farmers in Barangay Sta. Lourdes was reported to have crops totally submerged under floodwater.

Meanwhile, a total of P482,295 worth of rice ended up either totally or partially submerged by floodwater in Barangays Kamuning, Inagawan, Bacungan, Maoyon, Babuyan, Sta. Monica, and Sta. Lourdes. A total of 47 rice farmers were affected, according to the damage report.

According to the latest situational report on Wednesday, 5 p.m., there are no more flooded areas in the eight urban barangays – Sta. Lourdes, Tagburos, San Jose, San Manuel, San Miguel, Tiniguiban, Sicscican and Irawan.

The Napsan and Balsahan Rivers, which overflowed on Wednesday morning and became impassable for motorcyclists, have also returned to normal levels. Other major rivers – Langogan, Babuyan, Iwahig, Simpocan, and Bagong Bayan – have also returned to normal levels. However, rivers in Bacungan, Inagawan, Maoyon, Tanabag, and Concepcion were still at “Slightly Elevated” levels as of Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Electricity is still out in some areas between Sitio Magarwak, Barangay Sta. Lourdes to Barangay Langogan because of damaged powerlines according to the sitrep. There was also a power outage in some urban barangays at around 12-midnight on Thursday due to a fallen bamboo tree damaging a powerline and a busted transformer. Power was then restored in the affected areas at around 1 a.m.

The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) resumed normal operations in its three main water sources as of 5 p.m.