The city government has collected ₱313,362,536.04 in real property tax for the year 2023, exceeding its initial target of ₱275,000,000 by 114%.

City Treasurer Jerome Padrones, in a submitted consolidated report, said Business Tax collection also saw a substantial increase, with a total of ₱480,282,5112.51 collected, marking a 118% above the target of ₱405,600,000.

In addition, Fees and Charges contributed significantly to the city’s revenue, accumulating ₱160,475,257.15, which is 120% more than the expected ₱133,250,000.

The city’s Economic Enterprises performed well too, with a total collection of ₱158,094,997.91, surpassing the projected collection of ₱80,750,000 by a 196%.

Padrones attributed the fiscal performance to the people of Puerto Princesa, who he claimed can see where their tax payments are being utilized.

“Nakikita at nadarama ng bawat Puerto Princesan kung saan napupunta ang mga buwis at bayarin na kanilang ibinibigay,” he said via a statement released by the City Information Office on Monday.

He also pointed out the positive impact of auction sales on increasing revenue, as well as the convenience of online transactions for business and building permits.

The commerce and tourism industries, he claimed, have contributed substantially to the Fees and Charges Collection, with city businesses like markets, baywalk stalls, land transportation terminals, and fish ports contributing revenue through rent and fees.

It is expected that the upward trend in revenue will continue in 2024, from various infrastructure projects, including public markets in barangays.

Padrones said the city government remains committed to providing support to residents in remote barangays who wish to pay land and business taxes, with the convenience of transactions being facilitated by mini-city halls.

Business Permits and License offices, along with the City Treasurer’s Office and related departments, will remain open even on Sundays to assist entrepreneurs before the January 20th deadline.