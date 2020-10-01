Puerto Princesa records 3 new coronavirus community transmission cases

Dr. Palanca reminded residents to wear their face masks and shields whenever outside their homes as they can reduce the possibility of getting infected. More than one-meter social distancing should also be practiced.

Three new COVID-19 “community transmission” cases who are all “direct primary contacts” of the Barangay Mandaragat infected patient have been recorded by the city Incident Management Team (IMT).

Puerto Princesa IMT commander Dr. Dean Palanca said in a live social media briefing late Wednesday night that the community transmission cases involve a 23-year-old male who works in a private power company, a 22-year-old female who works in a department store, and a 53-year-old female who is a government health worker.

“Tatlo ang ating bagong kaso, isang 23-year-old na male, siya ay working sa isang private power company, siya ay nakatira sa Brgy. San Jose. Wala po siyang nararamdamang sintomas. Ang koneksyon niya sa unang kaso sa Brgy. Mandaragat ay magkasama sila maghapon sa isang pagtitipon ng kanilang mga kaibigan doon sa Hill Side Resort noong September 20,” Dr. Palanca said.

“Ang pangalawa nating kaso [ay] isang 22-year-old na female at siya ay nagtatrabaho sa isang department store. Siya ay nakatira rin sa Brgy. San Jose. Siya ay walang nararamdaman o asymptomatic. Ang koneksyon lang po ay sila ay nagsama at nagkita sa kanilang activity na magkakaibigan sa Hill Side Resort noong September 20. Ang ating pangatlong kaso [ay] isang 53-year-old na female, she’s working as a government health worker at siya ay nakatira sa Brgy. San Pedro. Ang koneksyon niya, siya ay isa sa mga family member ng ating unang nagkaroon ng COVID sa Brgy. Mandaragat. Itong ating female na 53-year-old ay may konting sipon,” he added.

Dr. Palanca said a fourth case was also recorded involving a locally stranded returnee. But he was unable to provide the basic details of the patient.

“May isa pa tayong kaso ng COVID, pero hindi siya connected sa sinasabi nating kaso nitong tatlo,” he said.

All three community transmission patients are now in their isolation facility.

As of Wednesday night, he said their contact tracing activity is moving around 30 primary direct contacts of the three community transmission cases to their quarantine facility.

“Ang IMT ay talagang pinapakiusap namin… dahil meron na talaga tayong positive community transmission in and around ng ating mga barangay… ipagpaliban muna natin or iwasan muna natin ang mga mass gathering or activities right now. Ito ay para sa ating safety, para sa ating health reasons,” he said.

He said even if parties are only limited to 10 people, it is better to avoid them.

Dr. Palanca reminded residents to wear their face masks and shields whenever outside their homes as they can reduce the possibility of getting infected. More than one-meter social distancing should also be practiced.

Currently, Puerto Princesa has 38 active, 1 death, and 102 confirmed cases with 63 recoveries. These figures bring the total cases in Palawan to 89 active, 4 deaths, 1 unknown, and 338 confirmed cases with 244 recoveries.

