The city government of Puerto Princesa, through the City Youth Development Office (CYDO), today formally opened the month-long Puerto Princesa Youth Festival.

During the event, new members of Apuradong Kabataan ng Puerto Princesa (AKAPP) were sworn in during the flag ceremony at the city hall.

CYD head Ralph Asuncion said the Puerto Princesa City Youth Festival began with minor activities on August 1. It consists of three parts: service, development and trainings, and participation in the programs of the city government.

The activities that the youth will participate in include Save Puerto Princesa Bay, Brigada Eskwela, as well as trainings on environmental awareness in collaboration with Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. and Eko Collect,” Asuncion said.

He added that the City Youth Development Council will be participating in the First National Youth Organization Convention on August 12-13 in Quezon City.

“We will send a delegation from the city who are members of the City Youth Development Council led by Lara Grace Palay of Girl Scout of the Philippines Palawan Council, John Paul Rey of Piglas Palawan, Franz Legazpi of Ahon Palaweño and Joshua Opinia of Palawan State University,” he said.

Puerto Princesa Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President and City Councilor Myka Mabelle Magbanua said members of the AKAPP will also hold their election this Wednesday for junior city government officials and will undergo immersion from August 14-31.

During this period, elected officials will serve as junior mayor, junior vice mayor, city councilor, and department heads of the city government.

Magbanua further explained that the Youth Festival is celebrated every month of August in consonance with RA 10742, as amended by RA 11768 or the SK Reform Law. This law mandates the second week of August as Linggo ng Kabataan, with August 12 being recognized by the UN as International Youth Day.

“We decided here in Puerto Princesa, we made the whole month of August as youth month,” she said.