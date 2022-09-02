- Advertisement by Google -

With 93.95 percent of the total target population vaccinated against COVID-19, Puerto Princesa City is on track to achieve herd immunity.

According to data from the Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) MIMAROPA, as of August 30, Puerto Princesa City had vaccinated 185,646 out of its target population of 233,662. This was the second highest vaccination coverage in the region, right behind Romblon, which had vaccinated 199,831 out of its target population of 245,514 people, or 96.10.

Palawan, on the other hand, ranked last with 68.35 percent vaccination coverage, or 449,714 people out of 778,030 fully vaccinated.

The DOH MIMAROPA said the vaccination and booster shots conducted by the province is below the coverage.

- Advertisement -

“Kasama po ang Palawan sa below ang coverage. Maging sa booster accomplishment ay kasama din ang Palawan,” DOH MIMAROPA Assistant Regional Director Ma. Vilma Diez said in an online press briefing.

“May mga mababa pa din na coverage ng bakuna at booster. Una dito ay marami tayong kapatid na katutubo, sa Palawan marami din pong IP communities. Then, may mga anti-vaxx tayo at pangatlo takot pa rin sila,” she added.

Vaccination coverage was also 92.50 percent in Marinduque, 85.56 percent in Oriental Mindoro, and 83.63 percent in Occidental Mindoro.

Overall, the MIMAROPA region recorded 1.8 million fully vaccinated individuals out of a 2.61 million target population.

ADVERTISEMENT

Got FREE TIME? Apply PART-TIME!

Get hired on our part-time job opening and enjoy Full-time benefits.

To start your application, pre-register on this link: https://forms.gle/UYh8th4zyvDfAsRn6

You can also visit us at 2F Lucky Panda. Brgy. Corong-corong, El Nido, Palawan.

Hiring dates are on __.

Sitel El Nido Maxhub is excited to see you!

#MAXHubElNido #worklifebalance #workinparadise

About Post Author

Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts