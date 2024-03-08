Departing passengers at Puerto Princesa International Airport received foldable fans and chocolates yesterday, March 8, in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The distribution was an initiative by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines-PPIA Management and the CAAP-Puerto Princesa International Airport Employees Multi-Purpose Cooperative (CAAP PPIAE MPC).

More than 160 pieces of foldable fans and 80 pieces of chocolate were handed out to both men and women departing from Puerto Princesa City.

According to the airport management, this gesture was to showcase their support in the celebration of Women’s Month, themed “Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan!”