Hope emerges for the fire-stricken families of Barangays Pagkakaisa and Bagong Silang as the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) steps in, delivering much-needed financial assistance in the wake of devastation.

The initiative, led by Mayor Lucilo Bayron, aims to expedite the aid process to support the affected families in rebuilding their lives.

During a distribution ceremony held today, Bayron expressed that each family whose house was totally destroyed received ₱10,000, while those with partially damaged homes, including sharers and renters, were given ₱5,000.

Reflecting on the hardships faced by the evacuees, the Mayor shared his personal insights from a recent visit to the evacuation centers, emphasizing the push for faster provision of temporary housing.

“Ngayong hapon dala namin ang financial assistance na magmumula sa CSWDO. Dala namin ang tulong na ito para panimula at makatulong sa inyo sa pagsubok na ito,” he told the fire victims on Monday.

“Ramdam ko ang hirap ng sitwasyon ninyo sa mga evacuation center kasi nanggaling ako doon nakaraan. Kaya pinupursige natin na mapabilis ang temporary housing. Dumating man tayo sa ganitong trahedya, importante ay buhay kayo at ligtas. Lahat tayo dumadaan sa pagsubok pero alam natin na kaya natin yan malagpasan, wag lang sumurrender. Mayroon tayong nararanasang problema, problema lang yan lahat ay may pag-asa. Habang may buhay, may pag-asa,” he added.

As of February 12, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) said the fire resulted in 552 totally damaged houses and 17 partially damaged ones, affecting 714 families or 2,661 individuals.

He urged evacuees awaiting the completion of temporary housing to move from overcrowded areas in the Cultural Heritage in Barangay Matiyaga and the covered gym in Barangay Pag-asa to the covered gyms of Barangay Tagumpay and Barangay Princesa.

This relocation aims to alleviate heat and prevent the spread of diseases.