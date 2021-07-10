Puerto Princesa farmers receive certified and hybrid rice seeds

The City Agriculture Office (CAO) has distributed 650 bags of certified and hybrid rice seeds to an estimated 437 rice farmers in Puerto Princesa for the 2021 wet season.

In a post on social media, CAO said what the recipients in 13 barangays received were from the High Yielding Technology Adoption (HYTA) of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Among the rice varieties distributed were NSIC 402, NSIC Rc488H, NSIC Rc540H, NSIC Rc492H, and NSIC Rc404H.

According to the CAO, each recipient will get fertilizer assistance through the Fertilizer Voucher System, which will provide P2,000 for each hectare of inbred rice seeds and P3,000 for each hectare of hybrid rice seeds, which they may utilize to boost their yields.

Farmers who want to become beneficiaries should register to the Registry System for Basic Sector. They should coordinate with agricultural extension workers assigned to their barangay.