Puerto Princesa City to announce new travel guidelines

The Puerto Princesa City Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) is set to announce new travel guidelines and quarantine protocols Tuesday (March 2) after deliberating Monday afternoon on the uniform travel protocols for local government units (LGUs) approved by the national task force.

The officials discussed whether requirements such as travel authority from point of origin, proof of residence, overseas employment certificates, endorsement letters, and even negative RT-PCR tests will still be required for inbound travelers.

City Health officer (CHO) Dr. Ric Panganiban confirmed in a text message that the results of the meeting will be announced on Tuesday at an unspecified time.

Meanwhile, according to Puerto Princesa administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa, the city welcomes the abolishing of mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers since this will cut accommodation costs that are shouldered by the city government.

“Aalamin kung angkop ba sa Puerto Princesa [ang bagong guidelines]. Wala namang problema kung angkop, in fact, makakatipid tayo. Wala na tayong babayaran sa mga accommodation para sa pag-isolate ng mga kababayan nating umuuwi sa lungsod,” said Pedrosa in an interview.

This came after Malacañang announced on Saturday that under national IATF Resolution No. 101 that it will no longer compel local government units (LGUs) to impose the standard COVID-19 protocols such as requiring travelers to secure a travel authority from the police station of their origin, undergo mandatory quarantine upon arrival, and to secure a negative RT-PCR test before their date of travel. However, LGUs may still enforce stricter protocols depending on their local COVID-19 situation.

