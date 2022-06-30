Newly elected officials of Puerto Princesa City and the 3rd District of Palawan took their oath of office Thursday morning at the ballroom of Costa Palawan Resort in Barangay San Pedro.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron, 3rd District Palawan Rep. Edward Hagedorn, Vice Mayor Maria Nancy Socrates, and the 10 members of the City Council, were sworn into office by Executive Judge Joy Sundiang-Dilig of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Palawan a day before they begin their new terms.

The newly elected councilors sworn in were Patrick Hagedorn, Judith Bayron, Luis Marcaida III, Feliboy Oliveros, Elgin Robert Damasco, Jimmy Carbonell, Modesto Jonjie Rodriguez, Herbert Dilig, Nesario Awat, and Henry Gadiano.

The 10 newly elected councilors as they take their oaths of office before Executive Judge Joy Sundiang-Dilig on June 30, 2022, at Costa Palawan Resort, Puerto Princesa City. (Photos from Philippine Information Office-Palawan)

Socrates expresses gratitude to Badong

Socrates, who is serving her second term as vice mayor, began her inauguration address by honoring her late father, provincial governor Salvador “Badong” Socrates, whose long service to the government and the Palaweños was marked by numerous beneficial initiatives such as the barangay waterworks program.

She stated that her father’s leadership, which was well-liked and respected by the people, continues to influence her and her brother Governor Dennis Socrates’ goals in government leadership.

Dennis was also sworn in today as the new Palawan governor.

“He served with humility, with sincerity, with integrity, and with respect for his government. He served with so much passion for his job and profound love for Palawan and its people. He never wavered and was firm in his belief that those in government have the responsibility to bring hope and impact change for the people. And, although pragmatic, he never lost his ideals and continuously work for a better world for everyone,” she said.

“It was a legacy of good, genuine, and honest governance, to which my brother and I have been continuously breathing,” Socrates added.

Socrates also expressed support for the programs and projects of the leadership of Bayron and expects better working relationships with the members of the City Council.

Mega Apuradong Administrasyon

Bayron, on the other hand, dedicated his new 3-year term to the people of Palawan, especially mentioning the senior citizens and the disadvantaged sectors. He emphasized that they can count on his leadership “all the time” as he commits to working harder for their benefit.

On his political rivals, he appealed to them to unite with him to work for the city’s development and progress.

“Huwag natin hayaan na ang nakaraang eleksyon ay humadlang sa mga mithiin natin,” he added.

Following his oathtaking, Bayron launched the “Mega Apuradong Administrasyon”, an upgraded version of his previous leadership slogans Apuradong Administrasyon and Super Apuradong Administrasyon.

He particularly addressed this to the members of the business community and private sector whom he invited at his oathtaking and inauguration.

“Ngayong umaga, inilulunsad ko ang Mega Apuradong Administrasyon na magiging mas apurado pa sa nakaraang panunungkulan upang mailapit natin ang mga proyekto, programa, at serbisyo sa mamamayan natin sa lalong madaling panahon,” he said.

“Masyado nang apurado talaga kasi napakaiksi ng 3 years. Kung mapapansin mo, dito invited yong business at saka private sector natin. Dati hindi sila nai-invite, kasi gusto kong makipag-partner sa kanila na apurahin natin yong mga puwedeng gawin dito sa Puerto,” he added in a separate interview.

Neophyte congressman

Hagedorn, for his part, asked the people of the 3rd District of Palawan for their support as he begins his office as a representative with not much legislative experience.

“Today, I stand before you now not as a neophyte mayor, but as a neophyte congressman,” he said as he recalled starting his career in public service 30 years ago.

“Alam niyo po, masyadong kinakabahan din ako sa aking bagong papel dahil wala akong eksperyensya sa paggawa ng mga batas,” he said, although he thinks its a new opportunity given to him serve the people.

He is meant to be an instrument, he said, for Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan to reach new heights in terms of what his responsibilities will be in the House of Representatives (HOR).

Hagedorn stated that he will also introduce several legislation that he hopes will improve the lives of the most valuable resource: the people, the Palaweños.