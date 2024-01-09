The Business One Stop Shop (BOSS) in Puerto Princesa processed 1,041 business renewals and issued licenses to nine new businesses in the first week of January 2024.

The local government collected a total of ₱13,101,975.26, comprising ₱77,642.25 from new businesses and ₱13,021,0041.71 from renewals, contributing to the city’s revenue.

The process, streamlined to three steps – apply, pay, and release – ensures a swift turnaround for business permits, contingent on the completeness of necessary documents and settling fees with agencies like the Social Security System, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Philhealth.

For added convenience, entrepreneurs can apply online through the city’s website at puertoprincesa.ph. Online payments are also available for Landbank account holders. For those preferring in-person transactions at City Hall, food stalls are available while waiting.

To reach a wider audience, a Business Permit and License Kiosk has been established at SM Puerto Princesa.

Local government offices dealing with permits now also open on Saturdays to offer extensive services.

Business owners are urged to renew their permits before the January 20 deadline to avoid a 25% quarterly surcharge and a 2% monthly penalty for each month of delay in license renewal.