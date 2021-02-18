Puerto Princesa blacklists mining quarry contractor

The City Mining Regulatory Board (CMRB) has blacklisted a quarry contractor for committing “successive serious violations” and harming the environment.

Lawyer Carlo Gomez, technical secretariat head of the CMRB and chief ot the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (ENRO), in an interview with Palawan News, said a local contractor, a certain Chinly Ong, was put on blacklist for multiple violations, citing noncompliance with the necessary protocols in quarry operations and project development within the city of Puerto Princesa that resulted to river embarkment being destroyed.

“Marami na siyang violations. Tapos the course of his performance hindi niya sinusunod ‘yong mga protocols so na-destroy ‘yong ibang river embankment,” Gomez said.

Gomez pointed out that Ong had been repeatedly warned to conduct rehabilitations and to pay administrative penalties but these were ignored by the contractor.

“We required him to attend CMRB. Binigyan siya ng pagkakataon to conduct the rehabilitation sa mga nasira and also to pay the administrative fines and penalties prescribed sa kanya. Um-oo pero di niya ginawa. Matigas talaga ang ulo. In the past, mayroon na pala siyang mga incident na ganoon,” Gomez added.

The CMRB, in a memorandum issued on February 13, decided to suspend Ong from all government activities so he cannot participate in any government contracts or projects.

“Oo, pasaway, kaya sa amin, ayaw na namin siyang mag benefit sa mga government work or activities like quarry. Ayaw na namin sya isama kasi kahit na pasaway na siya nag be-benipisyo pa rin sya sa mga government activities na pinagkakakitaan nya. Ang naging move ng CMRB is to block,” Gomez said.

According to Gomez, the CMRB has filed a resolution to inform all government officials and the Business and Licensing Permit Office (BPLO) not to give him quarry permits, citing that as a blacklisted person, he “has a lot of things to settle” to the regulatory board.

“Sa investigation namin, lumabas na nag-encroach siya sa area ng ibang permittee. Tapos parang may ginamit siya na service contractor, hauler. Nag-request for transport, non-permitted mining activity naman ito so may ginagawang kalsada pinayagan ng City ENRO. On the ground, ‘yong waste materials will be utilized by the barangay at sya din yong ginawang hauler contractor then he violated again the conditions issued by this office na imbes i-deliver don sa barangay pang ayos ng kalsada ibinenta,” Gomez explained.

Gomez said that City ENRO had requested for several meetings and issued several notices, however, Ong has not appeared to report.

“We sent notices to him to attend to explain bakit hindi niya na-pe-perform ‘yong kanyang duties and regulations. Hindi siya nag-re-report,” Gomez said.

The City Council on Monday tabled the investigation in concurrence the City ENRO memorandum. Ong is expected to be called before a committee hearing to face the complaints filed by the city environment office.

Palawan News tried to reach out to Ong’s office, but the local contractor has yet to issue a statement.