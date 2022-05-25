Four Puerto Princesa bikers will strut their wares and try to make waves in the mountain bike racing competition as they are set to participate in the Philippine National XC Championship in Danao City, Cebu this coming June 10-12.

For the first time, the Amateur Cycling Association of Palawan (ACAP) will be fielding 15-year-olds Kaufman dela Cruz and Khen Rashe Padul; 18-year-old Joel dela Torre; and 19-year-old Jay Clyde Fabricante in the cross-country mountain bike competition.

“Itong bikers na ipapadala natin sa Cebu, sila yung kauna-unahang isasali natin doon sa competition. Ita-try natin na ma-improve itong mga kabataang ito para naman makasali sa mga ibang event na tulad ng national circuit,” ACAP president Sonny Antonio told Palawan News.

“Ngayon lang tayo makakapadala kasi ngayon lang may nag-sponsor. Mabuti na lang may mga umako sa ticket nila papunta sa Cebu,” he said, adding that they are still looking for more sponsors to shoulder the bikers’ other expenses.

He said IGo Bikeshop took care of the three tickets while the other one had to shell out personal money. “Kaya nga humihingi rin kami ng tulong kung sinuman ang makakatulong sa amin para may panggastos sila doon,” he said.

Antonio explained that the four were chosen to represent ACAP after topping recent road and MTB races in the province.

“Yung mga bata na yan ang mga top riders natin sa Puerto Princesa at sa buong Palawan, mapa-road race o MTB races. Kami po sa ACAP, every Saturday po may tune up races na ginagawa. May road race na king of the mountain sa (Mount) Salakot at yung current ay sa BRC circuit. Sila rin talaga ang consistent na kumukuha ng places. May mga events din na naganap early this year – may tour de south na hinost ng Brgy. Punang (Española) sila rin ang nag top, sa Mayor’s Cup ng city sila rin yung kumuha sa mga category nila, at sa Lakbay Roxas (tour of Roxas), sila sila rin ang kumuha,” he narrated.

“Si Joel Dela Rosa Jr. Po ang MTB champion ng Batang Pinoy 2019 dito sa Puerto at bronze medal naman siya sa individual time trials sa Batang Pinoy din. Si Clyde naman po ay galing sa field ng motocross. Si khen at Kauffman ay mga bata pa na pasibol na hindi na abutan ng chance mag Batang Pinoy dahil sa pandemic,” he added.

The four are right now undergoing XC training around the city and are scheduled to fly to Cebu on June 9.

Antonio also expressed confidence as he looks forward to the four bikers’ outstanding performance and to making all the Palaweño bikers proud.

“Also, may this event kick start the opportunities for all Palaweño cyclists to be recognized not only here in Palawan,” he said.

Those who would also like to support the said players in their pursuit of national recognition may contact Antonio.