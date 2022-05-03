The archery team of Puerto Princesa bagged a gold and a bronze medal in the recent 15th World Archery Philippines, which was held in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, after two years of virtual competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Coach Aldren Calampiano said the team ranked first in the qualifying round both in the under 18 and under 15 ladies’ categories, leading to the finals.

Kyna Ellice Cadiz, who joined the national competition for the first time, won the bronze medal in the under 15 category.

Ada Sophia Lagrada capped Puerto Princesa City’s campaign with a gold medal in the under 18 category.

Photo from Aldren Calampiano

Lagrada’s win qualified her to attend the ASEAN Schools game, which will be hosted by the Philippines in November, after the national qualifying game, where she will compete with 10 other countries.

“Ngayon na lang uli may lumipad para mag-participate. Nagko-compete kami (noon) via online lang, hindi tayo nakakapadala dahil mahigpit pa. Nakakatuwa rin bilang coach na ‘yong pinaghirapan namin na training ay may nakuha rin,” Calampiano said.

“Mahirap makipagsabayan kapag online kasi hindi mo malalaman kasi score-score lang ng sarili. Kaya lumipad kami, nag-open na rin ng face-to-face at maganda ang nakuha,” he added.

In the men’s category and under 21 category, the team failed to add to the city’s medal tally as Joveric Al Oblan finished at rank 7 and Rey Dominic Nofuente landed at rank 5 in the barebow open rank.

The competition, which was held at Perdices Sports Complex, was joined by 122 athletes from all over the country from April 29 to May 1.

It is the second leg of the tournament. Calampiano said, the team was not able to attend the first leg due to restrictions.

Calampiano said the team had a good performance despite the limited time of training of only three weeks.

“Mapa-proud ka talaga kasi nandito tayo sa pinakailalim, nagtraining lang tayo ng madalian, nakakuha tayo agad ng medalya at maganda-gandang posisyon sa ranking. Maiksi lang talaga ang training, three weeks lang naming pinaghandaan kaya okay din ang resulta,” he said.

Calampiano also said he wants the athletes to work harder and prepare their minds for other competitions, such as the upcoming third leg of the tournament in June and the championship.

“Sa leg 3 magko-compete uli, kung sakali na magkaroon uli ng sapat na budget, kasi ngayon sinagot ng parents ang kaniya-kaniyang gastos. Meron din namang support ang ating city pero mas maganda ‘yong full na support,” he said.

He also said he hopes the team gets more support in the competitions.

Calampiano expressed gratitude to mayor Lucilo Bayron and City Sports Office director Atty. Gregorio Austria.

The other coaches with the team Ginalyn Capili from DepEd and Faljun Paul Tatoy.