Public school teachers to receive P1,500 extra in special benefits

A department order issued September 23 stated that teachers in public schools can receive P500 financial assistance for medical examination expenses, in line with the state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to augment health care benefits not covered by the PhilHealth.

Public school teachers will receive a total of P1,500 from the Department of Education (DepEd) in combined medical benefits and incentives in connection with the celebration of World Teacher’s Day.

A department order issued September 23 stated that teachers in public schools can receive P500 financial assistance for medical examination expenses, in line with the state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to augment health care benefits not covered by the PhilHealth.

A separate department order issued at the same date also stated that P1,000 will be given to the public school teachers with permanent and provisional appointments who are in service in the DepEd on or before October 5 of the current school year.

The financial assistance for the payment of medical examination expenses will be granted this year, to all permanent public school teachers who are currently in service or will be hired until November 30.

Teachers under the following circumstances are not included to the financial assistance for medical examination expenses:

• Those who will be hired after November 30, 2020;

• Those who were on absence without leave (AWOL) as of November 30, 2020;

• Those who were no longer in service as of November 30, 2020; and

• Those who were found guilty of any offense in connection with their work and meted the penalty in the previous school year.

The financial assistance aims to encourage teachers to undergo medical examinations in valuing their physical well-being and their health.

The financial assistance shall be used for the expenses for payment of any of the following medical diagnostic test via on-site or telemedicine from any DOH accredited public or private hospital, clinic, or diagnostic center not shouldered by PhilHealth:

a. Physician Consultation Fee

b. Physical Examination

c. Complete Blood Count (CBC)

d. Urinalysis

e. Fecalysis

f. Chest X-Ray

g. Electrocardiogram (ECG)

h. Pap smear

i. Lipoprotein Profile

j. Creatinine

k. Other health screening, assessment, diagnostics services, and related prescription medicines as may be recommended by a physician.

The Schools Division Offices (SDOs) are tasked to prepare a Special Payroll for all eligible public school teachers per school to facilitate the disbursement of funds considering the safety and health risks and limited mobility due to the pandemic.

For the World Teacher’s day Incentive Benefit, teachers who are considered absent without leave as of October, those who have been found guilty of any offense in connection with their work and meted the penalty in the previous year, those who are no longer in service as of October 5 and those who will be hired after October 5, are not covered by the incentive.

The incentive will be received by the teachers on a date not earlier than October 5, 2020.

WP Post Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher. See author's posts