The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) said that it had distributed P3,348,000 in local social pension to 1,116 indigent persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the province for the months of January to June 2021,

Provincial social welfare officer Abigail Ablaña said indigent PWDs receive a P500 monthly social allowance under the Aid to People with Disability program to help them cover some of their expenses for food and medicine.

“The PGP through our office ensures that no one is left behind. We would want an inclusive development for all,” Ablaña said in a statement released by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) on Friday.

The monthly allowance is mandated by Provincial Ordinance No. 2020, Series of 2018, or Granting Monthly Allowance to Persons with Disability (PWD) in the Province of Palawan.

“Bagama’t naranasan ang pandemya ng COVID-19 nitong nakalipas na taon, naisakatuparan pa rin ng PSWDO ang pagsasagawa ng mga pagpupulong kasama ang ilang asosasyon ng PWDs, training/workshop, PWD Congress at ilan pang mga aktibidad para sa mga may kapansanan sa lalawigan na isinagawa sa pamamagitan ng online upang patuloy pa ring maalalayan ang mga ito,” the PSWDO said through the PIO.