PSU’s semester opening kick off marred by power blackout

The Palawan State University (PSU), the province’s largest state school, kicked off its opening semester Tuesday with an online activity that was, ironically, cut short by an unscheduled power outage.

The university was holding a mass orientation for its students, explaining among other things its preparations to conduct its classes online and relying on the city’s power supply and its internet connections. The event however was cut short “due to consistent power interruptions and poor internet connection due to bad weather”.

The simulcast of the interrupted orientation had to be rescheduled for Wednesday at 1:00 p.m., according to the Office of Student Affairs and Services.

Elijah Daniel Geanga, the current student government president, described the class opening as the “reality” in the “new normal”.

“To be honest, I think there is no school that is fully ready for the new normal, but since this is our reality now we must take decisive actions. For PSU, it is actually safe to say that we have taken the necessary steps to start the college level classes this September 1,” Geanga said.

Dr. Ramon Docto, university president, appeared at the Question Hour of the City Council on Tuesday and stated that the students have turned in a high rating of 8 (out of a perfect 10) on their perceived readiness of the university for the new school year.

“This is all online enrolment kaya nakita namin ‘yong mga bata with the rate of 1 to 10, 7.5 to 8 ‘yong readiness nila so ibig-sabihin ready na sila mag class online,” Docto said.

An increase on number of students was recorded for the incoming semester, with running total of 10,160 enrolees compared to last year’s 8,000.

