- Advertisement by Google -

The Palawan State University (PSU) and University of the Philippines Manila-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to establish the first medical school in MIMAROPA.

The agreement was signed on September 15 as PSU and UP-PGH collaborated to create MIMAROPA’s first regional medical school, which the university had previously planned to launch in time for Academic Year 2022–2023.

According to a Facebook post from PSU, the agreement guarantees UP-PGH will provide the PSU-School of Medicine with “full support.”

Dr. Gerardo D. Legaspi, director of UP-PGH, and Ramon M. Docto, president of PSU, signed the MOA.

- Advertisement -

Leading up to now, PSU released a list of its medical instructors, including its dean, Dr. Helen M. Sigua.

Back in November 2021, Docto cited the need to hire instructors from outside the province to teach in the school of medicine as evidence that Palawan currently lacks medical professionals with at least two years of teaching experience.

PSU is known to offer groundbreaking programs like Petroleum Engineering, being the first university in the Philippines to offer the course.

TERIYAKI made from COCONUT FLOWER• If you’re looking for a healthier alternative without

compromising on the taste of your favourite recipes, we give you the choice to grab and try our

new organic teriyaki.

Not your ordinary TERIYAKI🧡

•NO MSG

•LESS SODIUM

•ORGANIC CERTIFIED

•SOY FREE

•GLUTEN FREE

& follows authentic japanese recipe

.

Now available in Lazada to order:

https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/cocoes1620783691…

kWfM&from=onesearch_brand_123773402

About Post Author