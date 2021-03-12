PSU to open limited face-to-face transaction

The Palawan State University (PSU) announced that it will resume limited face-to-face transaction starting Friday (March 12) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PSU posted on its official Facebook page on Thursday, March 11, Notice No. 7, series of 2021 stating its revised health and safety guidelines in its Puerto Princesa Main campus for students and other stakeholders.

Offices that will open for transactions include the Cashier’s Office, Public Relations Information and Media Office (PRIMO), and Registrar’s Office.

The maximum number of people that the cashier’s office will attend to is 30 persons per hour only for the release of Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) allowance and payment of school fees.

The PRIMO will be opened for 25 persons per half-day for ID printing, while the Registrar’s office will be catering 20 people per hour for the release of documents.

Students are not allowed to bring companion upon entry and will be allowed strictly only within the area of their transactions which include Cashier’s Office, PIO and Registrar’s Office, and must leave after their appointment.

Stakeholders and students are also advised to seek an appointment through the link that will be made available in its Facebook page for daily scheduler to ensure the public’s safety.

The public is also informed that other offices and transactions will remain to be done online.

WP Post Author Loren Jane Tumalac is a student-intern researcher of Palawan News and is currently studying Bachelor of Secondary Education at Palawan State University. She reports the regular covid updates and supports the data gathering of current events. She identifies herself as a local poet and a fictional writer, while her other interests also include singing and photography. See author's posts