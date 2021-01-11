PSU students to receive load assistance from government

The beneficiaries were selected based on those who answered the survey rolled out by the university in November 2020.

Around 10,000 students of Palawan State University (PSU) will receive load assistance from the student government’s P1.5 million Student Government Load Assistance Program for the Students (SG-LAPS), expected to be rolled out this week.

Elijah Daniel Geanga, sitting Student Government President, on Monday told Palawan News that at least 4,000 students from the main campus will be the beneficiaries of the first wave of the P150 load assistance program.

“For now, this project is for this semester only. But we will check, considering the budget if we can still push this up to next semester,” Geanga added.

The College Student Government (CSG) and college-based organizations will determine the final list of the recipients. The beneficiaries were selected based on those who answered the survey rolled out by the university in November 2020.

The budget was reallocated from the student organization’s budget for the activities to support the flexible learning.

Students from the external campuses are next in line on the implementation of the project.

There are 10,019 students enrolled at PSU for the first semester of Academic Year 2020-2021.