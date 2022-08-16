- Advertisement by Google -

The Palawan State University (PSU) has seen an increase in the number of enrollees despite the ongoing pandemic and the shift in learning scheme.

For the current school year, the university is estimated to have some 28,000 to 29,000 enrollees for the first semester in limited face-to-face classes, compared to 26,000 in the previous school year.

From 2017 to 2018, around 17,000 to 18,000 students enrolled in PSU, then increased to 22,000 from 2019 to 2021. The semester of the school year 2021 to 2022 hit 26,000 students.

“Marami kasi tayong estudyante from Manila na umuwi sa probinsya, nakaya pa naman namin.” PSU’s Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Elucila Sespeñe, told Palawan News.

She also admitted that the number of students for the first semester would be challenging for the university, but it would make sure to provide 40 to 45 ideal class sizes. PSU is also looking into the challenges that might be faced in the transitioning process of students and faculty from an online scheme to a face-to-face setup.

“Dahil ang problema namin ay shortage ng classroom, since online ang class, kaya namin sila i-accomodate. We just hired additional faculty members, ‘yong ibang faculty members namin ay binigyan namin ng extra load, na-satisfy namin,” she said.

To solve the problem of overpopulation, the university set a limit on accepting freshmen for the incoming school year, with a maximum of three sections per program.

Around 4,000 freshmen students were accepted out of 10,000 applicants for the new school year on the main campus. Sespeñe mentioned that PSU had to cut the limit, like in the nursing program wherein only 120 students will be accepted out of 1,000 applicants to manage the capacity of PSU’s faculty and classrooms in a limited face-to-face setup.

“Ibig sabihin marami na gusto mag-aral sa PSU, we were able to get the best students. Nakakapamili kami, istrikto namin ini-implement ang admission and retention policy,” she said.

PSU resumed the admission test for interested student applicants as the university did not allow the conduct of admission tests in 2021 to 2022 due to the height of the pandemic and applicants were only ranked based on their general weighted average (GWA).

This school year, the university also strictly required applicants to have at least 85 percent GWA.

The administration is considering a possible scheme to limit the number of students on campus. The OVPAA is considering a combination of online and face-to-face classes so that blended learning can be used in their area. Colleges and other campuses have to fill out an evaluation form.

“May scheme kami na pinag-aaralan, halimbawa ang first at second year ay first two weeks lang nandito sa campus. Next two weeks nila ay work online, at third year and fourth year naman ang nasa campus para hindi sila sabay-sabay na nandito,” she said.

