Four Palawan State University (PSU) graduates passed the recently conducted architect licensure examination, giving the university a 100-percent passing rate.

PSU’s newly produced architects are Micah Banaag Almorfe, Riomel Majada Badilla, Renz Ian Tomines Machado, and Johnmer Arruira Santillan.

They are among the 1,370 passers out of the 2,205 who took the examinations given by the Professional Regulatory Commission in different testing centers throughout the country last January 21 and 23.

For the list of passers, visit https://www.prc.gov.ph/article/january-2022-architect-licensure-examination-results-released-four-4-working-days/5445