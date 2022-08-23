- Advertisement by Google -

The city government of Puerto Princesa has been recognized as one of 40 stakeholders and partners of Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. (PSFI) in its thrust to help improve the lives of Filipinos.

The plaque was presented during PSFI’s 40th anniversary celebration on Saturday, August 20, at the BGC Amphitheater. Former councilor Matthew Mendoza accepted it on behalf of Mayor Lucilo Bayron.

PSFI Upstream Program Manager Ynna Lauron-Doblado stated that the city deserves their recognition as it is incredibly supportive of their projects over the last 10 years.

Among others also awarded were the provincial government of Palawan, Western Philippines University, Palawan State University, Tubbataha Reef Natural Park, and League of Mayors of the Philippines-Palawan Chapter.

- Advertisement -

Previously, PSFI also held community celebrations in Batangas, Tagbilaran, Tacloban, Cagayan de Oro, Pasacao, Pililia, Bonbon, and Palawan, where it also recognized their partners in various project and program partners.

About Post Author