The Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. (PSFI) is hosting a three-day camping activity for 30 youth leaders at the Palawan Eco-Agro Park (PEAP) in El Nido to increase their awareness on the cultivation, exploration, protection, and conservation of their natural environment.

PSFI project officer Edilberto Magpayo said the activity, dubbed LAHI, or Leadership, Arts, Heritage, and I, would be done for the second time for a different batch of youth leaders from Taytay and El Nido on April 21-23 at the eco-agro park in Sitio Calampinay, Barangay Pasadeña.

The theme is “Kabataan Kasama Ka’t Kaagapay sa Pagprotekta ng ating Kalikasan,” and the main goal is to prepare the youth campers to be good community leaders and conscientious stewards of their natural resources.

Photo from Edilberto Magpayo/Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc.

Magpayo said PSFI is doing the eco-youth camp in collaboration with the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Taytay, Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), Zoological Society of London (ZSL) Palawan, Puerto Princesa Underground River (PPUR), and Ayaw ni Princesa ng Single-Use-Plastic (SUP).

“Bubuuin din namin ang group with the help of DENR-CENRO Taytay-El Nido at tatawaging ‘Tayo ang Kalikasan Ambassadors’ or TAK,” he said.

He explained that the camping project will be carried out as part of their Turismo At Negosyo Dulot ng Ingat KAlikasaN, or TANDIKAN environment program in PSFI, which aims to create a sustainable environment for future generations by promoting and implementing best conservation practices in workplaces and neighboring communities.

“TANDIKAN is designed to strengthen and empower local people and youth to manage their own Community Based Sustainable Tourism (CBST). They have to be aware, knowledgeable, should have the right attitude and skills, and actively participate in taking care of their environment,” he added.

Among the activities for the youth campers are basic theater arts acting, environmental education, leadership and team building, and also fruit-bearing tree planting within PEAP.