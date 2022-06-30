The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Palawan will conduct its first agency-led community-based monitoring system (CBMS) survey from August 8 to October 5, which will be used for evidence-based planning of the local government units (LGUs).

Chief statistical specialist Maria Lalaine Rodriguez said that the CBMS will be led by the PSA in 2022. The CBMS council has been in charge of running the CBMS for the past 20 years and does so every three years. The CBMS is an organized, technology-based system of collecting, processing, and validating necessary data for planning, program implementation, and impact monitoring at the local level.

It is also a tool that enables LGUs to accurately map out the socio-economic profile of a household. The PSA is mandated to implement the CBMS pursuant to RA No. 11315, or the CBMS Act, approved on April 17, 2019, and the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) signed on May 20, 2020.

“Ang naging problema lang nakaraan, kaniya-kaniyang LGU ang nag-i-implement. Meron na hanggang kalagitnaan lang, hindi nila natatapos so hindi sila nakakabuo talaga. Kaya ibinigay na sa PSA since it is the authority to gather general purpose statistics kaya inilipat sa amin,” Rodriguez said.

“Ang CBMS will be used as a tool sa kanilang evidence-based LGU planning. Talagang may basehan sila kung ano talaga ang kanilang pagtuunan ng mga proyekto. Napakaganda ng data ng CBMS, ‘yong ginagawa naman nila noon ay nagiging basehan na rin nila sa pagpaplano. Ang kaibahan lang ngayon na PSA-led siya so magiging official statistics,” she added.

The first to fourth levels of training are being conducted between June and July before the scheduled collection of data.

The funding of CBMS is classified as LGU funded and PSA funded. The agency will fund the fifth to sixth-class towns of Palawan, including Cagayancillo, Kalayaan, Linapacan, Magsaysay, and Agutaya.

The LGU-funded CBMS are the towns of Araceli, Balabac, Brooke’s Point, Busuanga, Coron, Cuyo, Dumaran, El Nido, Rizal, and Narra. PSA noted that four municipalities, namely Taytay, Roxas, Sofronio Espanola, and Bataraza, will not join the 2022 CBMS due to budgetary concerns.

“Ang Magsaysay kasi ay may dalawang barangay na hindi popondohan ng PSA but they will make it na maka-outsource sa ating provincial fund para total ng barangay ng Magsaysay ang aming maka-cover. Sa Agutaya, may isa rin barangay na ‘di funded kumbaga isho-shoulder na lang ‘yan ng provincial office namin hindi ng aming central office,” she explained.

While the four towns will not join the CBMS, Rodriguez said it will not affect the data coming from Palawan.

“Kung hindi sasali ang ibang munisipyo, it doesn’t affect the other municipalities na may data. Sa next national rollout, pwede naman sumabay ang ibang munisipyo na hindi nakasama,” she said.

After the survey implementation, the PSA will process the data and it will be available next year, and the LGUs will have direct access to the data processed by the PSA.