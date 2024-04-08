The Department of Health (DOH) in Palawan completed a four-day immunization drive on April 6 in San Vicente and Puerto Princesa City, administering polio vaccines to children in the area.

DOH Palawan conducted the immunization drive from April 3 to April 6 in select barangays in the municipalities of Aborlan, Bataraza, Roxas, San Vicente, and Puerto Princesa City, specifically targeting parents with younger children, encouraging them to get the vaccine.

The drive was conducted as part of this year’s Chikiting Ligtas program, which administered the bivalent oral polio vaccine (BOPV) to children and infants in far-flung areas, most of whom were born during the pandemic and did not have access to or resources for proper vaccination.

Health officers from DOH Palawan also distributed fans containing information on the vaccine to households in the area.