The provincial government through the Provincial Nutrition Office (PNO) organized a three-day training from September 5 to 7 in Puerto Princesa aimed at reducing malnutrition cases among infants and children in the province.

The training was attended by Barangay Environment, Agriculture Nutrition Scholars (BEANS) from the town of Brooke’s Point, where the focus was on teaching the DOST PINOY (Package for the Improvement of Nutrition of Young Children) program.

Among the topics delved were basic nutrition, breastfeeding, proper and safe pregnancy, providing supplementary food; meal planning, food safety and backyard gardening.

Provincial Nutrition Action Officer Rachel Paladan, stressed the objective of the training with hopes that the participants would reecho and implement their learnings to the communities.

“Inaasahan natin na sa pagbalik ng ating mga Barangay Environment, Agriculture and Nutrition Scholars sa kani-kanilang barangay ay maituturo nila sa mga nanay ang mga natutunan tungkol sa DOST PINOY,” said Paladan.

As part of the training, BEANS also conducted Return Demonstrations on the preparation of nutritious and balanced meals.

The training was conducted with the support and collaboration of Ipilan Nickel Corporation as part of their Social Development and Management Program 2023.