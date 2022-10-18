The Palawan provincial government recently sent 1,000 food packs to the island town of Agutaya in northern Palawan as prepared goods to be distributed to disaster-affected families.

According to a report from the Provincial Information Office (PIO), Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) chief Abigail Ablaña stated that the transportation of goods to the municipality on October 14 is in preparation for potential calamities.

She also said that food packs are already being shipped to other municipalities. Priority is given to island towns that may become isolated during natural disasters.

In the absence of a storage facility operated by the provincial government, the prepositioned goods will be kept by the municipal government.

Previously, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan proposed measures to build forward bases that will serve as warehouses for prepositioned goods in preparation for calamities, based on the province’s experience during Typhoon Odette.

Due to communication failures and road closures caused by the super typhoon’s onslaught in 2021, government offices took days to reach the affected Palawan towns.

