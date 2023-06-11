The provincial government conducted a three-day training for “Strong Families Program” facilitators from June 7 to June 9 as part of the “Sugpuin iligal na droga: Palaweño’y aasenso, Susulong sa progreso”, or SPS-CARES initiative.

The training was attended by 20 participants who are all implementers of the Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP), representing the Municipal and Barangay Local Government Units (LGUs).

Among the participants were representatives from the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Offices, schools, and faith-based organizations.

In her message, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer (PSWDO) Abigail D. Ablaña emphasized the continuous efforts of the Provincial Government to promote the program.

“As ‘Strong Families Program’ continues to make a difference in the lives of families in Palawan, the local government remains committed to its mission of creating and nurturing a supportive environment for every Palaweño. Through constant collaboration with the LGUs, academe, other stakeholders, and community partners, the provincial government, under the leadership of Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, is poised to make even greater strides in promoting the well-being and resilience of its families, ultimately creating a happier and more prosperous community for all,” Ablaña stated.

