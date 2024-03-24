The Palawan Provincial Health Office (PHO) distributed barangay health workers (BHW) uniforms, blood pressure (BP) apparatus, and thermometers to the town of Balabac on March 20.

A total of 220 BHW uniforms, 20 BP apparatus, and 11 thermometers were provided during the event.

The distribution also included the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the 2024 incentives of accredited community volunteer health workers (CVHW).

These workers consist of barangay health workers, voluntary barangay sanitary inspectors (VBSI), and barangay malaria microscopists (BMM) from various towns. Additionally, the event facilitated the application process for Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) cash cards.