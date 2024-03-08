The SPS Community Aftercare & Reintegration Enhancement for Sustainability (SPS-CARES) of the Provincial Government and the Dangerous Drug Board (DDB) conducted a seminar on Parent-Youth Resource Against Drug Abuse (PYRADA) Training of Trainers at Fersal Hotel from March 6 to 7.

The participants were from the Sangguniang Kabataan, Municipal Anti-Drug Abuse Councils, Municipal Social Welfare and Development Offices, Local Government Units, Faith-Based Organizations, and the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa representing the towns of Bataraza, Narra, Rizal, Brooke’s Point, Roxas, San Vicente, El Nido, and Kalayaan.

According to the Provincial Information Office (PIO), the initiative aimed to strengthen the bond between parents and youth, fostering collaboration in the provincial government’s anti-drug campaign.

Key topics covered during the seminar included the Effects of Psychoactive Substances and Dangerous Drugs, Salient Features of R.A 9165, Understanding Parent and Child/Youth Relationships, Identification of Family Crisis and Coping Strategies, Ways to Strengthen Parent and Child/Youth Relationships, and the Process of Change and Resiliency Skills.