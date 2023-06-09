Municipal tourism officers, provincial government employees, and representatives from various government agencies in Palawan recently completed a two-day training on Basic Diplomatic and Government Protocols.

The training, held from June 7-8 at the Victoriano J. Rodriguez Hall in the provincial capitol building, covered a wide range of topics including basic diplomatic protocol, event and conference management, order of precedence, ceremonial functions, social activities, and more.

The participants had the opportunity to engage with Mary Jennifer Dingal, Deputy Assistant Secretary and Deputy Chief of Protocol of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), through simulation activities and an open forum. The collaborative efforts of the Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the DFA Palawan Consular Office made this training possible.

The Provincial Information Office highlighted that the training aimed to enhance the participants’ knowledge and understanding of diplomatic and government protocols. It aimed to equip them with the necessary skills to effectively carry out their duties and responsibilities in their respective roles.

