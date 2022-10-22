A local legislator is proposing the creation of a Livelihood Advisory Group under the provincial government, stating it will provide a more systematic and centralized livelihood assistance in the province.

Board Member Maria Angela Sabando said that the proposed advisory group aims to avoid the duplication of livelihood grants and assistance awarded to local communities.

She said that this body would also provide more opportunities for Palaweños to avail services of the provincial government.

The legislative measure, which was referred to the committee on social concerns primarily urged Governor Dennis Socrates to create the advisory board composed of offices and special programs in the provincial government of Palawan.

“Ang purpose nito ay makacreate ng isang livelihood advisory group ang ating governor para maiwasan ang duplication ng pagbibigay ng grants sa parehas na individuals, organizations or associations kasi kadalasan kapag isang organization ay alam na nila ang mga requirements ay madalas hihingi sila sa agriculture office, hihingi pa sa GAD,” Sabando said.

“Para maiwasan ang ganitong sitwasyon at mabigyan pa ng pansin ang ibang nangangailangan ng tulong pangkabuhayan,” she said.

Sabando said that with the creation of the advisory board, the impact of the livelihood intervention and assistance will be easily measured in the three years starting the first quarter of 2023.

Sabando also noted that several offices and programs of the PGP have their respective livelihood programs including the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA), Provincial Cooperative and Development Office (PCDO), Provincial Economic Enterprise Development Office (PEEDO), Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO), Office of the Governor and among others.

“It is not established at the capitol whether or not these offices communicate with each other regularly with regards to the possible duplication grants to the same individuals, groups, or associations,” Sabando said.

“Kaya sana mahikayat natin si governor na magkaroon ng advisory board para maiwasan ang duplication ng grants at mamonitor na rin kung ang naibigay ba ng pamahalaang panlalawigan ay magandang may epekto,” she added.

