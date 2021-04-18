Prov’l government turns over 20,545 learning tablets to DepEd-Palawan

(From left) Vice Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates hands one of the 20,545 learning tablets on April 14 to DepEd-Palawan OIC-Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Arnaldo G. Ventura. | Photo by Orlan Jabagat

The provincial government recently turned over 20,545 learning tablets and gadgets to the Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division Office in Palawan.

Vice Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, who represented the provincial government, led the ceremony on April 14 at the local office of the DepEd. The items were received from him by OIC-Asst. Schools Division Superintendent Rufino Foz and OIC schools division superintendent Dr. Arnaldo Ventura.

In his message, Socrates said the occasion means “hope” that despite the coronavirus disease pandemic, DepEd and the provincial government continue to work together for the best interest of the students.

“Ang okasyong ito ay pahiwatig ng pag-asa, sa kabila ng pandemya ay dama natin, sa ganitong pagkakataon na ang DepEd at pamahalaan ay gumagana at patuloy na naglilingkod para sa ating mga estudyanteng Palaweño,” he said.

Dr. Ventura thanked the provincial government for its initiative to help Palaweño students still gain the best education in the middle of the pandemic.

The learning tablets will be lent to senior high school students undergoing the blending learning system, a style of education in which they learn via electronic and online media.

Dr. Ventura said they will take care to remind students to keep the gadgets safe while in their use so it can be passed on later to others who will need them.

He said the initiative is a manifestation that education remains a priority as the country fights COVID-19. (OCJ/PIA-MIMAROPA, Palawan)

