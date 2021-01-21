Prov’l Board to review current transport policies

Board Member Ryan Maminta asked representatives of the different transport groups and the Provincial Disaster and Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) to discuss in a committee meeting the implementation of health safety protocols, including the enforcement of physical distancing practices in public transport vehicles.

The provincial board has called for a meeting with the transport sector in Palawan to discuss the implementation of existing health protocol measures and concerns involving the adjusted fare rates.

“Gusto natin sila ipatawag dahil] may kinalaman ito sa implementasyon ng minimum health standards at ang minimum na pamasahe sa mga public transport. Sa pagtityak ng implementation ng minimum health standards,” Maminta said.

According to Maminta this is a notice for the key persons because some of the policies being implemented during the placement of Palawan under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in 2020.

Public transports have already implemented measures such as limiting the carrying capacity of transport vehicles and the installation of plastic barriers to minimize contact between passengers.

Maminta said that they would check if the current situation of the transport group in the province and formulate possible actions.

An increase in fares also started since the implementation of the ECQ.

“Pag-usapan ang pasahe at ‘yong kasalukuyang umiiral na alituntunin sa transport na may kinalaman sa mga protocols kabilang dito ang shuttle vans, buses and jeepneys,” Maminta said.

