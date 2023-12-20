The Provincial Board of Palawan has greenlit a resolution calling for collaboration with the National Dairy Authority (NDA) to enhance dairy production in the province through a Dairy Development Plan.

Author of the proposed Resolution No. 1530-23 Board Member Ariston Arzaga emphasized the potential transformative impact of the proposed Dairy Development Program on local livelihoods and its crucial role in addressing malnutrition concerns in the province.

“The Philippines’ domestic demand for milk is primarily focused on ready-to-drink milk (RTDs), with limited markets for cheese, butter, and other dairy processed products. Palawan currently has a sparse presence in the dairy industry, hindering local milk production,” he said.

Arzaga also explained that resolution sheds light on the underexplored potential of dairy farming in Palawan, despite the province’s nutrient-rich and expansive land.

“Dairy farming has not been adequately introduced to local farmers. Considering the province’s vast and fertile land, dairy farming is presumed to be conducive to Palawan,” he said.

This push for a Dairy Development Program aligns with the provincial governments flagship initiative under the Socrates Administration to prioritize the agricultural sector as a catalyst to combat malnutrition and ensure food security in the province.