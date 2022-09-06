- Advertisement by Google -

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan commended the prelates of the Apostolic Vicariates of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) and Taytay (AVT) for the successful launch and celebration of the 400th anniversary of Christianity in the province of Palawan.

In a resolution authored by 1st District Board Member Winston G. Arzaga, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan particularly commended Bishops Broderick Pabillo of AVT and Socrates Mesiona of AVPP, Cuyo Parish Prist Fr. Efren Galit, and the Local Government of Cuyo “for the successful celebration and launching of the quadricentenial Jubilee Year of Christianity in Palawan.”

The celebration, which was held last August 27-28, coincided with the Purongitan Festival on the occasion of the feast day celebration of Cuyo patron, Saint Augustine.

The festivity was highlighted by the coronation of the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary as Nuestra Señora de Concolacion y Correa (Our Lady of Consolation and Cincture), led by Bishop Pabello, together with Taytay Bishop emeritus Edgardo Juanich and Bishop Mesiona.

A marker for the 400 years of Christianity was also unveiled at the St. Agaustine Parish church to officially launch the year-long celebration in the province.

Arzaga said in his resolution that the celebrations drew the biggest crowd of the Catholic faithful to the island town of Cuyo, which is considered the cradle of Christianity and of the Catholic faith in the province.

The resolution was unanimously approved on its first and final reading.

