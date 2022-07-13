- Advertisement by Google -

The Programang Pang-Edukasyon para sa Palaweño (PPP), or the medical scholarship program of the Provincial Government of Palawan (PGP),’is currently accepting applicants, program manager Maria Victoria Baaco said.

Baaco said interested students who want to avail of the scholarship grant may submit to her office a Letter of Intent addressed to Gov. Victorino Dennis M. Socrates, recent 2×2 ID Picture with name tag, certificate of enrollment, certificate of registration, copy of grades or transcript of records and statement of accounts. Applicants may also visit the PPP office at the Provincial Capitol.

“Magpapatuloy po ang scholarship program kaya magpapatuloy din ang ating pagtanggap ng mga nais maging iskolar, lalo na at may aprubado nang ordinansa para sa pagpapatuloy ng programa,” Baaco said.

The scholarship program of the PGP was approved through Provincial Ordinance No. 2627 series of 2021 which ensures a multi-year budget of P50 million per year allocation.

Currently, there are 721 scholars with 137 taking up medicine courses, and 584 students taking medicine-related courses such as Dentistry, Medical Technology, Pharmacy, Nutrition and Dietetics, Radio Technology, Physical Therapy, Nursing, and Midwifery.

Baaco also said 44 medical scholars who completed medical courses are currently serving in different hospitals established by the provincial government.