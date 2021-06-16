Provincial Government, Palawan Pawnshop bag Pag-IBIG Fund StAR Awards 2021

The Pag-IBIG Fund has recognized the Palawan provincial government and Palawan Pawnshop operator Eight Under Par as two of the top employers for government and private sectors from the Southern Luzon area during the annual Pag-IBIG Fund Stakeholders’ Accomplishment Report (StAR) Awards 2021.

Puerto Princesa Branch officer-in-charge Emely Platero said Tuesday, June 15, that this is the first recognition given by Pag-IBIG Fund to employers in Palawan both in the government and private sector. Its central office annually selects the three top private employers and three top government employers per area.

“Nakakatuwa kasi first time lang na may na-recognize dito sa Palawan. First time ever na may recognized employers dito sa tagal na ng awarding na ito,” Platero said.

She explained that the factors considered for the awards are the membership level, membership contribution, participation of employer in an MP2 savings program, and regular payment.

She expressed hopes that the recognition given could also inspire other local employers to do the same practice and actively participate in all the programs of Pag-IBIG Fund.

“Iyong mabigyan lang ng recognition ang isang employer, para sa Pag-IBIG Fund like sa Puerto Princesa branch ay malaking bagay na ‘yon. Let’s say si Palawan Pawnshop, ‘yong effort niya na mangolekta ng contributions, ng MP2, regular na kolektahin ang loan payment sa employees niya ay malaking bagay ‘yon kay Pag-IBIG Fund. Kaya sa ginagawa nila na effort ay na-recognize sila ni Pag-IBIG Fund,” Platero said.

“We hope, by this recognition ng dalawang employers sa Palawan, ay tuloy-tuloy na ito. Marami pa sana tayong employers sa Palawan na ma-recognize,” she added.

The recognition given by the central office to the local employers also reflects the performance of the local branch. Out of the eight branches in Southern Luzon, only the areas of Calamba, Lucena, and Puerto Princesa were included in the recognition.

“Malaking bagay iyon sa branch namin kasi mare-recognize ng management na may magandang performance din kami. At merong effort na ginagawa si Puerto Princesa branch na para tulungan ang employers niya na i-avail ang lahat ng programs ni Pag-IBIG Fund,” she said.

Meanwhile, Palawan Pawnshop on its Facebook page, expressed its gratitude for the recognition and recognized the efforts of its CEO and President Bobby Castro who received the award.

