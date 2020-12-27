Provincial Board OKs face shield exemption for bikers

According to board member David Francis Ponce de Leon, author of Resolution No. 460-20 entitled “Exempting cyclist from wearing face shields while cycling within the Province”, although the National Inter-Agency Task Force did not specify the mandatory use of face shield in their order, this may still cause danger to the cyclists while traveling.

The provincial board has approved a resolution to exempt bikers from using face shields.

The resolution is also a request and to inform the IAFT that using of face shield may cause untoward incidents to the cyclists.

“Kapag nagbike ka kasi when you exhale, ‘yong warm air ay nagpa-fog doon sa face shield, so, it impairs the vision of the cyclist,” he said.

He also said that cyclists also observe social distancing with their colleagues that he believes to protect them from the possible spread of COVID-19.

Bicycling became a trend to the public not only as a hobby but also as a mode of transportation after the national government imposed strict health protocols in public transportations.

