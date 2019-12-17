Province targets to complete concrete bridges, water projects in 2022

All water and concrete bridge projects of the provincial government in Palawan will be completed in 2022, Governor Jose Alvarez said this week.

He said his last term will be dedicated to providing “mineral quality water supply” in all 366 barangays in the province.

“In 2022 lahat ng barangay magkakaroon ng mineral quality water. ‘Yong ating patubig, in 2022 lahat ng 366 barangays ay may mineral quality na tubig. Hopefully, after 2022 ay wala na tayong magiging problema sa tubig. That is something I am silently working on in order to improve water supply,” he said.

Governor Alvarez also said all concrete bridge projects will also be completed before the end of his term.

Alvarez also assured that all remaining projects have enough funding allocations.

“Lahat ng barangay roads na mayroong produkto sa dulo ay sesementuhin natin ‘yan. Wala na kayong makikita na tulay na gawa sa bakal at kahoy, semento na lahat ‘yan dahil kakayanin ng budget. ‘Yan ang mga maasahan ninyo in my last term,” he said.

In addition, the water project for Balabac which had diarrhea problems, particularly during the typhoon Vinta onslaught in 2017 is also lined up to start next year.

“Right now may deep-well sila. Titingnan natin, walang underground ay kukuha tayo sa dagat, mahal lang ng konti pero mabuti ng mahal basta mayroon kaysa mura pero wala,” he added.

